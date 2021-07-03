West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming 5th T20I: How to Watch WI vs SA 5th T20I Live Online on FanCode

West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming 5th T20I: How to Watch WI vs SA 5th T20I Live Online on FanCodeWI vs SA Live: After being put on backfoot with two successive losses in first three games, West Indies produced an exemplary display in the fourth T20I to draw the series level, forcing a decider on the fifth and final T20I. Dwayne Bravo stepped up and took 4-19, including the crucial wicket of Quinton de Kock for 60, as the West Indies restricted South Africa to 146/9 after putting on 167/6 on the board. Windies captain Kieron Pollard struck a half-century from 24 balls, including five sixes, and finished 51 not out. He took three sixes among 25 runs from the 19th over which was almost the difference between the teams. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming 5th T20I on FanCode.
At what time does West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I start?
West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I starts at 11.30 PM.
When is West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I?
West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I will take place from July 3 in National Cricket Stadium, Grenada.
How do I watch live streaming of the West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I?
You can watch West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I live cricket streaming match on FanCode.
Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I?
There will be no TV telecast of West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I.
What are the squads for West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I?
West Indies Squad: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Kevin Sinclair, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Obed McCoy
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, Aiden Markram, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Reeza Hendricks, Beuran Hendricks