West Indies announce squad for England ODIs; Dwayne Bravo slams selectors after Darren Bravo's non-selection

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dwayne and Darren Bravo.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a 15-member squad for their upcoming home ODI series against England and the non-selection of Darren Bravo has irked his brother Dwayne Bravo. The former West Indian allrounder has slammed the board and the selectors for the same.

Dwayne took to Instagram to express his frustration and raised a few "burning questions", directing them towards the board and the team management.

"What's the criteria for West Indies team selection? Surely, it can't be solely based on performance?"

Dwayne also highlighted the stats of Darren Bravo from the recently concluded Super 50 Cup (West Indies' domestic 50-over tournament) and made a strong case for his brother. Notably, Darren aggregated 416 runs in nine games at an astounding average of 83.20. He also maintained a superb strike rate of 92.03 which helped his side Trinidad and Tobago defeat Leeward Islands by seven wickets in the summit clash.

Significantly, West Indies have named Alzarri Joseph as the vice-captain of the side for the ODI series. Lead selector Desmond Haynes appreciated Joseph for his "maturity" and "good leadership qualities" displayed during the Super 50 Cup - the same tournament that witnessed Darren finish as the leading run-getter.



"We named Alzarri Joseph as vice-captain as he demonstrated maturity and good leadership qualities for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes during the recent CG United Super50 Cup. We believe with exposure and opportunities he could be a future leader in West Indies cricket," Haynes said as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

West Indies ODI squad for England series:

Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas

Latest Cricket News