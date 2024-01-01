We will try to break Australia's winning streak: Deepti Sharma ahead of India's first match in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shreyanka Patil and Deepti Sharma during the 2nd ODI against Australia on December 30, 2023

Indian women's cricket team will take on mighty Australia in their first international match of the new year 2024 on Tuesday, January 2. Having already secured the series, the Australian team enters the third ODI game as favourites while India seek a consolation win to kick off the year 2024 with a positive result.

Australia continued their unbelievable winning streak against India as they victorious in the second ODI by just three runs. Australia have never lost an ODI series in India with stunning 19 wins in 23 matches so far.

The Women in Blue have won only four ODIs against Australia at home with the last victory coming in 2018. But India women showed a lot of improvement in the ongoing series with both games proving thriller at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

On the eve of the last ODI on Tuesday, India's star all-rounder Deepti Sharma vowed to break Australia's winning streak in India as soon as possible. In-form spinner also highlighted India's performance against Australia in the recent game amid the negative results.

“Look, winning and losing is a part of the game, but we have improved as a team, be it as a bowling unit or batting," Deepti Sharma told media after a training session at Wankhede on January 1. "We will try to break their winning streak as soon as possible,” Deepti told the media here before India’s training session. There have been a lot of improvements. Earlier, whenever we would play against Australia the games never used to go that close. This is one positive (from the last match) that we are able to take it till the end.”

Meanwhile, Deepti, 26, was India's best performer in the last game as she took five wickets while bowling first and then scored an unbeaten 24 runs while chasing a huge target of 259. Deepti also played the biggest role during India's recent Test wins against England and Australia women.

