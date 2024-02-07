'We don't do team meetings anymore': Joe Root on Stokes-McCullum's Bazball culture

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England cricket team.

England's Bazball culture has been revolutionising the culture of Test cricket. The way England batters approach a Test match is such a sight to behold for the fans. They don't like to play a draw. What they want is a win or a loss.

Meanwhile, England's veteran batter Joe Root has stated that the team has done away with team meetings and rather prefers organic conversations. We don't really do team meetings anymore.

That's one of the great things about how we do all of our conversations away from the game and just that enjoyment and buzz about spending time with each other," Root had told 'Jio Cinema' before the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

"We don't have to sit in a meeting room and I think it's more authentic and more genuine when you can have it around a dinner table. Having a coffee in the morning or whatever, I think that's when you do your best learning," he added.

Stokes and McCullum's Bazball has added a new facet to the Test format's approach. While a few players played aggressively in Tests before, a complete team going all guns blazing is a rare thing in the format.

Root said that the team does not worry about results and they just want to play the way which has brought them success so far. "Regardless, of the result of the game, we're always going to play how we know.

It's what's given us success for a good period of time now. It's what brings the best out of us. We've been in similar situations before.

"The last time we played India in England, in that one-off Test, we were miles behind in the game and we managed to chase that score down. There have been numerous other occasions where we've done things that we never thought we could have done before," said Root.

India have made a thumping comeback into the five-match Test series after winning the second Test by 106 runs. England had won the series opener in Hyderabad. The third Test will start on February 15 in Rajkot.