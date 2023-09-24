WATCH | Suryakumar Yadav smashes four consecutive sixes off Cameron Green during India vs Australia 2nd ODI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav vs Australia in 2nd ODI

India recorded their highest total against Australia in ODIs as they scored 399 runs for five in the second match at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 24. Shreyas Iyer and Shubma Gill registered brilliant tons but it was Surykumar Yadav's 72* off 37 balls knock that helped India post a 400-run target for the mighty Australians.

Suryakumar came to bat in the 41st over when India lost Ishan Kishan with 302 runs on the scorecard. Suryakumar burst into the life by smashing four consecutive sixes off pace all-rounder Cameron Green in the 44th over to stun the crowd in Indore. He smashed Green all over the stadium to display his six-hitting abilities once again.

India playing XI: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c & wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Matthew Short, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson

