WATCH: Punjab Kings accidentally pick wrong Shashank Singh at IPL auction, realise it later

It was that time of the year again on December 19 when the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction witnessed crazy things. Australia's left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for a massive amount of INR 24.75 crore while Pat Cummins was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for INR 20.5 crore. A few of the Indian players were also in demand thanks to their show in domestic cricket but Punjab Kings seemed to have made a blunder during the event picking up a player with name Shashank Singh by mistake.

The said player is 32 years old and is an all-rounder who plays for Chhattisgarh. He has already played 55 T20 matches and previously featured for SRH in the cash-rich league. However, he had gone unsold in IPL 2023 after being released by the franchise. Coming back to the incident, a minute after picking Shashank in their squad, PBKS owner Ness Wadia seemed to have asked the auctioneer Mallika Sagar to reverse the bid stating that they mistakenly bid on the player.

However, Sagar denied reversing saying that she had already brought down the hammer and sold the player to them. Even the auction rules prevented PBKS from putting Shashank Singh back into the auction as they had bid for him and the hammer had already come down which indicates that they purchased the player.

As for the rest of the auction, the Punjab franchise shelled out INR 11.75 crore to secure Harshal Patel and he was also their most expensive buy at the event. Remaining players they picked in the auction were - Chris Woakes, Rilee Rossouw, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Tanay Thiagrajan, and Prince Choudhary.

Punjab Kings full squad for IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

