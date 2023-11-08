Wednesday, November 08, 2023
     
  5. Nutmegged! Joe Root's forte leads to his undoing as reverse scoop execution goes awry | WATCH

England are playing Netherlands at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune in their eighth match of the ongoing spectacle. The Three Lions need to win this clash and defeat Pakistan in their upcoming fixture to stand a chance of qualifying for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: November 08, 2023 16:29 IST
Joe Root gets nutmegged against the Netherlands.
Image Source : AP Joe Root gets nutmegged against the Netherlands.

Sometimes your forte can lead to your undoing and England's premier batter Joe Root experienced it the hard way while playing against the Netherlands at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (MCA) in Pune on Wednesday, November 8.

Root is one of the best when it comes to executing the reverse scoop, however, the star England batter failed miserably to get it right while facing Logan van Beek in the 21st over of England's innings in the ongoing 40th match of the marquee tournament.

Watch Root's bizarre dismissal:

