WATCH: Rizwan asks batter Taskin Ahmed if the ball hit his pad or bat for DRS, leaves Ravi Shastri in splits

Pakistan registered only their third win of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup against Bangladesh to snap a four-match losing streak on Tuesday, October 31 in Kolkata. Pakistan have been struggling with their on-field and off-field issues but it seems they played probably their best combination, albeit at the expense of both their spinning all-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. After the bowlers restricted Bangladesh to 204, the opening batters Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman blew away the opposition with a 128-run stand.

Zaman, who was returning to the side after a long time on the sidelines, smashed a 74-ball 81 as Pakistan cruised to a 7-wicket win in just 32.3 overs. While the openers got all the praise, deservedly so for their 128-run stand, wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan walked away with the moment of the match. Rizwan, who is known for his antics and overenthusiasm behind the stumps wasn't sure of a caught behind and decided to seek batter's help in going for the DRS.

The incident took place in the 43rd over of Bangladesh's innings bowled by Shaheen Afridi, when a delivery on the leg side passed Taskin Ahmed near his pads. The bowler and Rizwan weren't sure if the ball hit the pad or the bat when skipper Babar Azam asked them if they wanted to go upstairs. In a hilarious moment, Rizwan asked Taskin if it was bat or pad and the Bangladesh pacer replied by saying that the ball touched his pads and not the bat.

Ravi Shastri on commentary couldn't stop laughing as he couldn't believe that Rizwan actually asked the batter if he wanted to go for DRS or not. The video has gone viral on the internet. Watch it here:

Pakistan now have three wins in seven matches and are still alive in the race to the semi-finals for World Cup 2023.

