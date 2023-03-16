Watch: Mai Shahid Afridi nahi hoon - Suresh Raina's hilarious response to comeback question

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Suresh Raina

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is currently busy playing in the ongoing edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) for India Maharajas. The cricketer played a brilliant knock of 49 runs off 41 balls with two fours and three sixes on Wednesday (March 15) in the game against World Giants. He was the top-scorer of the innings for the side and turned back the clock with his brililiant outing with the bat. However, more than his knock, Raina hogged the limelight for his hilarious press conference where he was asked about making a comeback to IPL.

For the unversed, Raina announced retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020 with MS Dhoni and has also not played since the 2021 season. Perhaps he announced his IPL retirement after he went unsold in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Coming back to his press conference, Suresh Raina was asked about making a comeback to the cash-rich league after playing superbly in the game.

Also Read: World Giants vs Asia Lions Live Streaming Details

Responding to the question, the left-hander hilariously took a dig at former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. Raina stated that he is not Afridi to make several comebacks after announcing retirement and quashed any chances to returning to the IPL. "I'm Suresh Raina, not Shahid Afridi. I've taken retirement," he said leaving everyone in the room in splits.

As far as the match is concerned, India Maharajas managed to post 136 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs thanks to Raina's knock. Brett Lee was the best bowler for the World Giants picking up three wickets for just 18 runs. It turned out to be a pretty straightforward chase in the end for the Giants even though they lost seven wickets. Chris Gayle smashed 57 runs off 46 balls with nine fours and a six to his name while Shane Watson contributed 26 runs and that helped the team get over the line in the 19th over of the innings.

Latest Cricket News