WATCH | Joe Root's run-out causes England's early debacle against Sri Lanka in must-win World Cup game

Follow us on Image Source : AP Joe Root's reaction after getting run-out against Sri Lanka in World Cup game on Oct 26, 2023

England's woes in World Cup 2023 continued as fans witnessed another disappointing collapse in a must-win game against Sri Lanka on Thursday, October 26. A series of poor displays led to England's fall while batting first as they lost the first five wickets for just 40 runs at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The defending champions started well with openers Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan adding quick 45 runs for the first wicket. England seemed in good rhythm to turn their poor form finally in the tournament but it didn't last long. Angelo Mathews gave Sri Lanka a breakthrough in the seventh wicket with Malan's wicket, which cracked England's confidence again. England lost five wickets from 45/0 to 85/5 and face a threat of getting eliminated from the race for semi-final spot.

Mathews, playing his first game of the tournament, further stunned the Three Lions by dismissing Joe Root in the 10th over. Root played out Maheesh Theekshana's delivery towards a point area with no thrust on the ball. Root quickly called for a run and left his crease for a risky single. But Bairstow sent his Yorkshire teammate back and Root had no time to return to his mark with Mathews's accurate throw ripping stumps off.

Watch Joe Root's run-out vs Sri Lanka:

After Root's dismissal, England's middle order struggled to get it going against Sri Lanka's impressive bowlers. Dhananjaya de Silva took a stunning catch at mid-on to dismiss Jonny Bairstow who scored 30 runs. Speedster Lahiru Kumara also made a considerable impact with Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone's valuable wickets in quick succession.

Watch Jonny Bairstow's dismissal vs Sri Lanka:

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

England Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Latest Cricket News