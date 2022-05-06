Watch: Ben Stokes Slams 5 consecutive sixes against Worcestershire's Josh Baker; slams 64 ball 100

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File Photo - Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes slammed five consecutive sixes and a boundary in an over for Durham in a first-class match vs Worcestershire's Josh Baker on his way to a 64 ball 100.

He is currently not out on 147. The innings up until now saw Stokes hammer 8 boundaries and 15 sixes. Stokes came to crease during the 3rd over and went bonkers right from the start. This is the fastest 100 in FC cricket for Durham.

Earlier, Ben Stokes was appointed as captain of England's Test cricket team.The all-rounder replaced Joe Root. Stokes was out out of team due to mental-health reasons.

Rob Key, the former England batsman who was recently hired as managing director of men's cricket in England said, "He epitomizes the mentality and approach we want to take this team forward into the next era of red-ball cricket. I am delighted that he has accepted, and he is ready for the added responsibility and the honour. He thoroughly deserves the opportunity."