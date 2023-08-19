WATCH: Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim walks on fire as part of 'mind training' for Asia Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SAIFAHMED75 Mohammad Naim is part of the Bangladesh cricket team for the Asia Cup 2023

In a bizarre video going viral on Twitter, the Bangladeshi cricketer Mohammad Naim was spotted walking on the fire on Friday night (August 18). Naim is part of Bangladesh's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 tournament and his antics prior to such an important tournament raise some questions over the team's preparation.

A video was shared by Saif Ahmed, a social media manager at Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) side Rangpur Riders on Saturday (August 19). Saif wrote, "Naim Sheikh working with a mind trainer ahead of Asia Cup," and also explained Naim's surprise act to fans.

Naim, 23, walked on the fire quickly and seemed not troubled while doing this task. Fans asked the necessity of such an act before the crucial tournament, to which Saif replied it is part of mind training and Taskin Ahmed has also done it in the past. A video is making rounds on the internet with the majority of fans slamming the player for walking on fire to prepare for the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced their Asia Cup squad last week with Naim being a surprise inclusion. Naim returned to 50-over international cricket after a gap of two years during Bangladsh's recently lost ODI series against Afghanistan at home. He scored only nine runs in two innings but enjoyed good form in the ACC Emerging Teams Cup 2023.

"Naim did well in domestic cricket. He didn't do that well in the Emerging Cup. But he is in a stable situation. He has a bit of international experience too. That's why he has been given another chance," Bangladesh's chief selector Minhajul Abedin said while explaining Naim's inclusion in the team for the Asia Cup tournament.

Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (vc & wk), Tanjid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mamhud, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Naim

