Sunday, April 07, 2024
     
WATCH: Axar Patel grabs one-handed stunner as Ishan Kishan hits straight back to bowler and ball sticks

Axar Patel after going for 14 runs in his first over, came back really well in his next three to not only take a couple of wickets but go for just 21 runs against the Mumbai Indians. Among the two wickets he took, he grabbed a one-handed screamer as the ball stuck to his left hand.

Written By : India TV Sports Desk Edited By : Anshul Gupta
New Delhi
Published on: April 07, 2024 17:50 IST
Axar Patel took a one-handed catch to send back Ishan
Image Source : SCREENGRAB/BCCI/IPL Axar Patel took a one-handed catch to send back Ishan Kishan in the MI vs DC contest

Mumbai Indians got off to a smashing start with the bat after being put in to bat by the Delhi Capitals in their fourth game of the IPL 2024 campaign at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 7. Although Mumbai Indians did end up smashing a huge score of 234 runs, the innings did have its ebbs and flows with Axar Patel being the one responsible for the first dip in scoring immediately after the powerplay. MI had gotten 75 runs in those first six overs before Axar, who had gone for 14 runs in his first over, came back nicely.

Axar first got the big wicket of Rohit Sharma, who was batting on 49 before getting rid of his opening partner Ishan Kishan with one of the best catches of the tournament. Having lost both Rohit and returning Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya slowly brought back MI's innings on track before out of nowhere, Axar struck.

Ishan smashed a shorter delivery outside the off-stump straight back to the bowler and Axar put out his left hand and the ball stuck. These are the ones that stick or don't and that one did for Axar and the Delhi Capitals as they didn't let the Mumbai Indians stitch any partnerships once the opening one was broken. Axar was also surprised but was quick to realise that it was a big breakthrough that the team got. 

Watch the video here:

Mumbai Indians lost Tilak Varma as well in this period before Tim David and Romario Shepherd's finally burst helped the home team get to a humongous total of 234 runs. Delhi Capitals gave away 84 runs in the last four overs including 32 in the final one bowled by Anrich Nortje to let the game slip through the hands. Mumbai Indians would be sensing their first victory of the season as Mitchell Marsh-sand Capitals will have to play out of their skins to even come close to the total.

