WATCH: Ashish Nehra livid with GT's batting collapse, doesn't celebrate Shubman Gill's ton

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra is known to be a calm person and is often seen relaxing whenever his team is in the middle. Moreover, in his debut season as the head coach, the Titans also won the IPL trophy last year. However, Nehra ended up showing his emotions and was seemingly angry during GT's innings. Perhaps, he was so disappointed that he didn't even stand up to applaud Shubman Gill's maiden IPL century which was also the first ever ton for Gujarat Titans in the cash-rich league.

The reason for the same was the batting collapse of the Titans, not for the first time this season. After being invited to bat first, the Titans were 147/1 at one stage after 14 overs. But they added only 41 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the last six overs. GT seemed to be scoring around 200-220 easily at one stage but ended up well short much to the disappointment of their head coach Ashish Nehra.

The only thing happened during this period was Gill's ton that came in the 19th over. But the team had lost four wickets for just 30 runs and Nehra wasn't pleased even a bit. In a video that is going viral, the GT head coach can be seen sitting even as the entire GT dugout is standing up and applauding Gill for his ton. By the time, the final over began, Ashish Nehra was also seen having an animated chat with the skipper Hardik Pandya.

Notably, only two players managed to get into double figures for Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. Rest of the players couldn't contribute much while four players bagged ducks with three of them getting out for golden duck. However, the total of 188 runs proved more than enough for the Titans to register a victory and seal their place in the playoffs. SRH batters were not up to the mark in the chase as they could only reach 154 runs in their 20 overs.

