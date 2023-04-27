IPL 2023: Big blow for Sunrisers Hyderabad as Washington Sundar ruled out of remaining tournament

Follow us on Image Source : AP Washington Sundar

Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered a big blow ahead of their next match against Delhi Capitals on April 19, Saturday. Star all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remaining IPL 2023 after sustaining an injury. Sundar displayed a brilliant performance in SRH's previous game against DC. He finished with figures of 3-28 and registered 24 runs too. The franchise is yet to announce his replacement.

"Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury," Sunrisers Hyderabad posted on their social media account

Sundar played seven matches in the ongoing season. He took 3 wickets and conceded 146 runs at an economy of 8.26. On the other hand, he scored 60 runs with the highest score of 24 and an average of 15 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad:

Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram (c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad

