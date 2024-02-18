Sunday, February 18, 2024
     
  Wallball to counter Bazball? Rahul Dravid can't stop smiling seeing Jaiswal's adventurous shot - WATCH

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed centuries in back-to-back Tests in the ongoing five-match series against England and during his ton in Rajkot, he gave the visitors a taste of their own medicine. Jaiswal's century helped India take a 322-run lead against England at the end of Day 3.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: February 18, 2024 8:11 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal's reverse sweeps became quite popular on
Image Source : SCREENGRAB Yashasvi Jaiswal's reverse sweeps became quite popular on Day 3 of the Rajkot Test

Team India took control of the third Test fully in their hands with a dominant display with both bat and ball on Day 3 at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium as the hosts are 322 runs ahead with two days of play left. After triggering a massive collapse for England, which saw them lose five wickets for just 20 runs, India have already scored 196 runs in the second at the loss of just a couple of wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a century in the second consecutive Test and stitched a 155-run stand with Shubman Gill.

Jaiswal retired hurt after scoring a century as he was struggling with his back but not before enthralling the Rajkot crowd on a super Saturday. Jaiswal was slow to start off the innings but once he got going, he punished England bowlers black and blue. The left-hander smashed nine fours and five sixes, however, there were two of them that caught Indian coaching staff's attention, in particular the head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

During the 33rd over of the second innings, Jaiswal played two reverse sweeps off leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed. The first one was lofted and the second was grounded and better timed, after which Rathour was seen laughing and Dravid couldn't stop himself from smiling probably because England batters, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope in particular, have used that shot tremendously to their advantage.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann on commentary went, "They are playing their own version of Bazball. They are playing Wallball." The video has gone viral on the internet after the BCCI's official handle shared it itself. Take a look-

Jaiswal got retired hurt and India lost their second wicket in form of Rajat Patidar as the middle-order batter registered another low score. Kuldeep Yadav was sent in as the night watchman yet again and it remains to be seen if Jaiswal bats again in the second innings as India look to bat England out of the game.

