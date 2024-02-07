Virat Kohli set to miss third and fourth Tests against England, injured players in running to return | REPORT

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

In a major update on Virat Kohli, the veteran batter is reportedly set to miss the third and fourth Tests of the five-match series against England. Kohli has missed the first two Test matches of the series due to personal reasons and might be spending more time away from the team. Meanwhile, the Indian team is likely to get the services of at least one of the two injured players - KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja back for the Rajkot Test.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Kohli is set to miss the Rajkot and Ranchi Tests and his participation in the fifth game is also in doubt. Kohli was part of the Indian squad for the first two Tests but pulled out due to personal reasons. The announcement was confirmed by BCCI on January 22, three days ahead of the series opener. He came to Hyderabad on the same day but went back. The report adds that Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul are in the running to return for the Rajkot game as the match will be played after a week from now.

Jadeja and Rahul both missed the second Test after picking issues during the opening game. While Jadeja picked up a hamstring, Rahul missed the second game due to pain in his quadriceps. The report adds that the Indian team is optimistic for a return of at least one of the two if they get fitness clearance. The two are currently being monitored at the NCA.

Notably, the Indian selectors will be having a meeting this week to name India's squad for the final three Test matches.

Mohammed Siraj to return for third Test

Meanwhile, the report adds that pacer Mohammed Siraj, who was rested for the second Test in Visakhapatnam is all but confirmed to return for the third Test match. Siraj was replaced by Mukesh Kumar for the previous game, where India continued with two pacers along with three spinners.

The third Test starts on February 15, ten days after the second game was completed on February 5. The venue for the game will be the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, which will be renamed after Niranjan Shah ahead of the game. The fourth game will be held at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi from February 23 onwards. The fifth and final game of the series will be played from March 7 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.