Virat Kohli's 29th Test ton bears eerie similarities with Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar's feat - WATCH

Centuries have started to flow from Virat Kohli's bat rather frequently now as he achieved his 4th ton of the year and second in Test cricket as he equalled Sir Donald Bradman's record of 29 hundreds in the longest format on Friday, July 21 in the second Test against the West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Kohli, who couldn't reach the three-figure mark in the series opener having played a gritty knock of 76, made sure to get to the milestone in his 500th international match helping his side get to a score above 400.

In a remarkable moment of deja-vu and eerie similarities, Kohli recreated Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's feat at Queen's Park Oval. 21 years ago, Tendulkar achieved his 29th Test century against the West Indies at the very same venue with a cut towards backward point and Kohli too achieved the exact same feat against the same opposition with a shot in the same area, just that it went for a boundary this time around.

JioCinema, the official broadcaster for the series shared the mind-blowing video with the caption, "Following the Master Blaster's footsteps to greatness."

Watch the video here:

If this wasn't enough, Kohli who brought up his first away Test century in five years, matched the Little Master Sunil Gavaskar's feat from 40 years ago. Gavaskar achieved his 29th Test ton against the West Indies in 1983 in the 50th Test match between the two teams and got out exactly on 121, what Kohli scored in the 100th match in the format between the two teams.

The fifties from skipper Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin later guided India to 438. While many expected the West Indies to fold under pressure, the hosts showed great fightback with the bat led by skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, who stayed unbeaten on 37. West Indies ended the day on 86/1 and even though they still are 352 runs behind, the fact that they lost just one wicket after playing 41 overs will give them some confidence to bat the same way on the third day of the Test match as well.

