Virat Kohli on cusp of achieving historic milestone on first ball of IPL 2024

Virat Kohli and records go hand in hand generally. The man is returning to the field of play for the first time since January 2024 when he last played against Afghanistan in T20I series. Kohli has joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp and will be facing the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener of IPL 2024 on March 22.

Interestingly, on the very first ball of IPL 2024, Virat Kohli can create a special record. However, for that to happen, RCB will have to bat first as their former captain is only one run away from completing 1000 runs against CSK in T20 cricket having scored 999 runs so far in 31 innings at an average of 37 and a strike-rate of 125.34 with nine fifties to his name. He has also smacked 37 sixes to go with 74 fours against the five-time champions.

Most runs in CSK vs RCB T20 matches

Players Runs scored Virat Kohli 999 MS Dhoni 751 Suresh Raina 710

As far as IPL is concerned, Kohli needs 15 more runs to complete 1000 runs against CSK and will be the second player to do so after Shikhar Dhawan who has amassed 1057 runs in 29 innings at an impeccable average of 44.04 and a strike-rate of 131.79 with a century and eight fifties. Rohit Sharma is next in this list with 791 runs against MS Dhoni and his men in 33 innings in IPL history.

Most runs vs CSK in IPL history

Players Runs scored Shikhar Dhawan 1057 Virat Kohli 985 Rohit Sharma 791

Coming back to Kohli, all eyes will be on him as he reunites with Dhoni on the field on March 22 as the 17th edition of IPL gets underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK have dominated RCB historically and it remains to be seen if they will continue to do it or the latter side will start their campaign on a winning note.