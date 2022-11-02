IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli leaves behind Mahela Jayawardene to create massive World Record; Know details

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli registered a massive world record in India vs Bangladesh match on Wednesday. Virat surpassed legendary Mahela Jayawardene to become the leading run-scorer in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Earlier Sri Lanka's Jayawardene topped the list of most with 1016 runs Kohli left him behind by scoring 16 runs.

Following is the list of players with the most runs in the T20 World Cups:

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 1016 runs in 31 matches

Virat Kohli (India) - 1065 runs in 25 matches

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 965 runs in 33 matches

Rohit Sharma (India) - 921 runs in 37 matches

Tilakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) - 897 runs in 35 matches

Virat's campaign in the mega tournament has been brilliant so far. In the four innings that he played, the 33-year-old smashed three half-centuries.

In the match against Bangladesh, Virat hammered 64 runs off 44 deliveries including eight boundaries and a six and he also equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record for most 50-plus scores (21) in ICC World Cup.

In the previous game, Kohli crossed the 1000-run mark in the T20 World Cup. He reached the milestone in just 21 innings.

In the match against the Netherlands, Virat smashed 62 runs off 44 deliveries including three boundaries and two sixes against the Netherlands. The former India skipper scored 82 off 53 balls and guided India to victory against Pakistan in their opening match of the tournament.

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first. India set a target of 185 runs.

Bangladesh Playing XI:

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

India Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

