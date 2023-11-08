'Only you could do this' - Virat Kohli extols RCB teammate Glenn Maxwell following latter's 'freakish' knock

Follow us on Image Source : RCB Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell.

Glenn Maxwell's outrageous World Cup double hundred against Afghanistan has been earning him praise from numerous current and former cricketers and the latest plaudits have come from his IPL (Indian Premier League) teammate Virat Kohli. Virat, like others, is in awe of Maxwell's match-winning double hundred and the India player took to the social media platform Instagram to post a story extolling his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate.

Virat used an image of Maxwell from his double-century celebration and captioned it, "Only you could do this. Freak." Virat and Maxwell form the core of RCB's batting in the IPL. They complement each other really well whenever they bat together for RCB in the T20 spectacle and have won numerous games for the Bangalore franchise.

Notably, Maxwell played a knock for the ages in the 39th match of the ongoing World Cup to propel the five-time ODI World Cup winners into the semis. The knock is garnering a lot of acclaim and accolades as it rescued Australia from a precarious situation after they were reduced to 91/7 in the 19th over and pushed them over the line.

Considered one of the most feared strikers of the cricket ball, Maxwell racked up an unbeaten 201 off just 128 balls, including 21 fours and 10 sixes. Maxwell recorded a strike rate of 157.03 and made sure that Australia were never behind the asking rate during their run chase. His knock helped him become the batter to score the second-fastest double ton in the history of men's ODI cricket.

Renowned as 'The Big Show', Maxwell was involved in a record stand for the eighth wicket along with his skipper Pat Cummins. The duo added 202 runs together to bail the Aussies out of crisis and record the highest ever chase in ODIs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

