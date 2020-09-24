Indian T20 League
Virat Kohli mourns sudden demise of Dean Jones

The RCB skipper and other prominent names in the cricket world took to Twitter to express their condolences on the untimely death of the Oz cricket legend, who was serving as commentator for IPL 2020.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 24, 2020 16:55 IST
dean jones death
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Dean jones

With the untimely demise of former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, who passed away in Mumbai of a cardiac arrest, Virat Kohli took to Twitter to mourn his death from UAE, where he is currently with his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Former Pakistan cricket Ramiz Raja, who played alongside the 59-year-old former cricketer in his playing days back in the 80’s, also mourned his death.

Other prominent names and IPL teams also took to Twitter to expresses their condolences on the sad news.

