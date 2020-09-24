Virat Kohli mourns sudden demise of Dean Jones

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Dean jones

With the untimely demise of former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, who passed away in Mumbai of a cardiac arrest, Virat Kohli took to Twitter to mourn his death from UAE, where he is currently with his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends. 🙏🏻 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2020

Former Pakistan cricket Ramiz Raja, who played alongside the 59-year-old former cricketer in his playing days back in the 80’s, also mourned his death.

In complete shock to hear about Dean Jones sad passing. One of a kind you were Deano and how lonely and helpless you must have felt on your own in that hotel room-a death we commentators fear the most, and likely to meet, helpless and gone in that hotel room...RIP my friend. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 24, 2020

Other prominent names and IPL teams also took to Twitter to expresses their condolences on the sad news.

Tragic news. Rest in Peace, Professor. My condolences to the family of Dean Jones. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 24, 2020

We are extremely shocked and sad to learn of the untimely demise of Mr. Dean Jones. His energy and enthusiasm for the game will be truly missed. Our thoughts with his family, friends and his followers in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/gAAagImKeC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020

Absolutely devastated to hear about the demise of Dean Jones. A colossal loss to the cricketing community. His connection to Chepauk will always be cherished. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/mDHO0d76d0 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 24, 2020

We will miss you & your voice, Professor. 🙏



Deeply saddened by the loss of commentator & former Aussie cricketer, Dean Jones. pic.twitter.com/L2nOSZdgkI — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 24, 2020

