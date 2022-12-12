Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli comes out in Cristiano Ronaldo's support, posts 'No trophy or any title can take anything away'

Former India Cricket team captain Virat Kohli has come out in support of star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal side exited the ongoing FIFA World Cup on Saturday (December 10). Portugal’s exit from the tournament now means that Ronaldo is likely to end his career without a World Cup trophy. Now 37, the star Portugal player was seen in tears on Saturday and received plenty of support from the fans.

Virat's support for Ronaldo

“No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god. A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time,” posted Virat on his Instagram handle on Monday morning.

Ronaldo’s exit from the tournament meant that he will most probably miss out on winning the World Cup as the next time the showpiece event takes place in the USA in 2026, he will be 41. The five-time Champions League winner did not start any of his side’s knockout stage matches as coach Fernando Santos opted to use him as a substitute.

While the star footballer has been going through a lean patch of form, Virat has excelled in his role and was seen celebrating his 72nd ODI ton on Saturday against Bangladesh. The ton saw Virat move second in the standings for most hundreds at the international level, surpassing Ricky Ponting who had 71 hundreds to his name.

The former India captain like Ronaldo could enter his final World Cup in the ODI format next year as India prepare for the big event. But unlike Ronaldo, Virat did pocket a World Cup to his name in 2011 when India beat Sri Lanka in the final.

While the eyes of the world are on Ronaldo’s disappointment, Lionel Messi is quietly going on with his business as his Argentina side are in the last four and will face Croatia on Tuesday evening. Not just Ronaldo, Virat’s close mate and England captain Harry Kane also suffered a disappointing exit as the English side lost to France.

Latest Cricket News