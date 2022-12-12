Follow us on Image Source : GETTY AUS vs SA 1st Test: Josh Hazlewood out of Gabba Test with side strain, likely to return on Boxing Day

Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood will be out of the first Test match against South Africa after he sustained a side strain ahead of the second Test match against the West Indies. Hazlewood who was destined to play in the second Test against the West Indies had to withdraw at the eleventh hour as Michael Neser came in his place. Pat Cummins on the flip side looks likely to return for the Proteas series and will lead the team yet again.

Josh Hazlewood out until Boxing Day

Hazlewood will be desperately hoping his injury does not derail his summer like it did his last home Test season, when he hurt his left side in the first Test against England and missed the next four Ashes matches. The right-armer has now featured in just two of Australia's past 10 Tests and will be hoping to prove his fitness for the Melbourne and Sydney Tests against the Proteas.

Pat Cummins also set for return

Pat Cummins is on track to return to the XI after sitting out the 419-run win over the Windies due to a quad injury. The skipper was back bowling at three-quarter intensity during the day-night Test and was set to roll the arm over again in the nets on Monday morning.

His return looks set to leave Scott Boland and Michael Neser contesting the final bowling spot in Brisbane after both impressed in their returns to the Test arena against the Windies. Uncapped speedster Lance Morris, the Marsh Sheffield Shield's leading wicket-taker who is capable of hitting speeds up to 150kph, remains in the 14-man squad as a wildcard option.

Australia vs South Africa Test Series

Dec 17-21: First Test, Gabba, 5:50 AM IST

Dec 26-30: Second Test, MCG, 5:00 AM IST

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 5:00 AM IST

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

