Virat Kohli becomes only cricketer in world to make this record after being named as player of the match

Virat Kohli registered a unique record as soon as he was named the player of the match in the fourth Test against Australia on Monday. The special thing is that before him no cricketer in the world has been able to do so. In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy game at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Kohli ended the long wait for a century in Test cricket by playing a brilliant innings of 186 runs.

Kohli was awarded the Player of the Match award for the 10th time in Test cricket. Apart from this, he has won this award 38 times in ODIs and 15 times in T20 Internationals. Kohli has now become the only player to win the Player of the Match award 10 or more times in all three formats.

"The expectations that I have for myself as a player are more important to me," Kohli said after being adjudged Player of the Match.

"I am not in a space now where I will go out and prove someone wrong. I also need to justify why I am there on the field," he added.

"I think in Test cricket I wasn't able to play with my tempo and template that I have played with for the last 10 years for a while now. So that was the one thing I was trying to do. I felt like I was batting really well from the first innings in Nagpur."

Most Player of the Match in Tests

Jacques Kallis - 23

Muttiah Muralitharan - 19

Wasim Akram - 17

Shane Warne - 17

Kumar Sangakkara - 16

Most Player of the Match in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar - 62

Sanath Jayasuriya - 48

Virat Kohli - 38

Jacques Kallis - 32

Ricky Ponting - 32

Most Player of the Match in T20Is

Virat Kohli - 15

Mohammad Nabi - 13

Rohit Sharma - 12

Suryakumar Yadav - 11

Mohammad Rizwan - 11

In the match, Virat scored 186 runs off 364 deliveries at a strike rate of 51.10 and smashed 15 boundaries. He was dismissed by Todd Murphy after an impressive batting.

