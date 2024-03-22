Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to create massive T20 record, surpasses Kieron Pollard in elite list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maestro Virat Kohli has become the first Indian batter to script a massive record in T20 cricket. Kohli-starrer RCB are up against Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the IPL 2024. The RCB star has returned to competitive cricket after a paternity break and has entered the record books quickly soon.

Kohli has become the first Indian player to score 12000 runs in T20 cricket and has joined a pretty rare and elite list of players. He is also the third-fastest player to have smashed 12K runs in the format.

Before Kohli, only five players in the world were able to get to the mountainous feat. Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Alex Hales and David Warner were the only players before Kohli in this list. Notably, he is also the third-fastest in terms of matches taken. The Indian maestro got to the milestone in his 377th T20 match, while Gayle is the fastest, having made 12000 runs in just 353 matches.

Fastest to 12000 T20 runs (in terms of matches):

Chris Gayle: 353 matches

David Warner: 369 matches

Virat Kohli: 377 matches

Alex Hales: 435 matches

Shoaib Malik: 486 matches

Kieron Pollard: 620 matches

Kohli gets to 1000 runs vs CSK

The RCB icon has also scaled another big milestone during the IPL 2024 opener. He became the second batter to have scored 1000 runs against CSK in IPL.

CSK's Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande

RCB's Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj