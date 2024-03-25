Monday, March 25, 2024
     
Virat Kohli becomes first-ever Indian to reach special 100 milestone in T20s during clash vs PBKS

Virat Kohli made an astonishing fifty in the RCB vs PBKS clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2024. Kohli, who holds a pretty impressive record at the venue, has become the first Indian to reach a pretty rare milestone in T20 cricket.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: March 25, 2024 22:45 IST
Virat Kohli.
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli continues to enter into record books. The Indian batting maestro has recently made a return to competitive cricket after a paternity break. The star batter has now become the first Indian player with a pretty rare feat in T20 cricket.

Kohli made an astonishing fifty in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 25. The former RCB skipper looked at his usual best, taking down bowlers one by one. He smashed Sam Curran for four boundaries in the opening over before taking down Arshdeep Singh for three boundaries in the 4th over. The RCB star got to his fifty in just 31 balls.

Kohli has now become the only Indian batter with a century of fifty-plus scores in T20 cricket. This was Kohli's 100th score of fifty or more in the shortest format. Overall, the 35-year-old has made 92 fifties and eight centuries in the format.

Most fifty-plus scores in T20 cricket:

1 - Chris Gayle: 110 

2 - David Warner: 109

3 - Virat Kohli: 100

4 - Babar Azam: 98

5 - Jos Buttler: 86

RCB's Playing XI:

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

PBKS' Playing XI:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

