Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prithvi Shaw becomes first cricketer to amass 800 runs in single edition

Image Source : BCCI GRAB Prithvi Shaw

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw on Sunday became the first cricketer to cross the 800-run mark in a single edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Shaw achieved the feat en route to his 73-run knock against Uttar Pradesh in the summit clash of the 2021 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Batting first, Uttar Pradesh rode to 312 for four on the back of a promising 158-run knock from Madhav Kaushik, the most by an individual player in the final of a Vijay Hazare Trophy game, and a valiant 122-run opening partnership alongside Samarth Singh, who scored a 73-ball 55.

Mumbai looked to bounce back with Tanush Kotian picking twice in his spell, but a 40-ball 55 from Akshdeep Nath helped Uttar Pradesh set a 313-run target.

Mumbai replied with the skipper stitching an 89-run opening stand alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. Shaw's 73 came off just 39 balls with 10 boundaries and four sixes.

The 21-year-old has had a fantastic run to the final with three centuries and a double ton, breaking a plethora of records. And on Thursday, he had gone past Mayank Agarwal to score the most runs in a single season of Vijay Hazare Trophy. Agarwal had scored 723 runs in the 2017/18 season. Earlier this week, he also broke MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's record for the highest List A score by an Indian in a run chase with his unbeaten 123-ball 185 against Saurashtra.