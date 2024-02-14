Veteran Afghan allrounder ends Shakib Al Hasan's undisputed reign of supremacy in ICC ODI rankings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammad Nabi celebrates a wicket with the rest of his Afghan teammates.

Afghanistan's veteran allrounder Mohammad Nabi has put an end to Shakib Al Hasan's undisputed reign of supremacy in the ICC Men's ODI Allrounder Rankings as he has dethroned the Bangladesh player to become the new No. 1 ranked ODI allrounder in the men's circuit.

Shakib occupied the position in the One-Day format for more than five years but a splendid display with the bat in the first ODI between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan has helped Nabi dethrone Shakib.

Nabi played a phenomenal knock of 136 and also bagged a wicket (1/44) in a losing cause as Afghanistan suffered a heartbreak in pursuit of 382.

Nabi has aggregated a total of 314 ratings and Shakib is behind the Afghan international by a margin of four points. There is no other change in the top 10 spots.

Men's ODI Bowler Rankings

The non-participation of Rashid Khan in the ODI series against the Lankan Lions has worked in favour of India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who has climbed one spot to five.

Nabi has also registered a jump of one place and is now sitting in the seventh spot. Kuldeep Yadav and Trent Boult have also gained one spot each and are occupying the ninth and tenth spots respectively.

Men's Test Batting Rankings

Former New Zealand Test skipper Kane Williamson is on a rampage in the red-ball format and South Africa's second-string bowling attack felt its impact in the first Test of the ongoing two-match Test series between the Blackcaps and the Proteas.

Williamson hammered two tons (118 and 109) in the first Test of the Tangiwai Shield and led New Zealand's rout of the tourists by 281 runs.

Williamson's outing in the first Test helped him become only the fourth Kiwi player to score hundreds in each innings of a Test match after Glenn Turner, Geoff Howarth, Andrew Jones and Peter Fulton.