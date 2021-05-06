Venkatesh Prasad recalls Sharjah battle between Tendulkar and Akram: Got hit on helmet but didn't react

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad recalled an incident from the '90s involving Sachin Tendulkar and ex-Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram when the rivalry between both the cricket-obsessed nations was arguably at its peak. Prasad, who played under Tendulkar's captaincy, remembered a riveting on-field battle between the Master Blaster and Akram in Sharjah.

Akram, known for his pace and the ability to swing the ball in both directions, bowled a quicker delivery that went on to hit Tendulkar on the helmet. Unmoved by the fierce blow, Tendulkar just held his visor and adjusted his helmet before smacking Akram for a six on the very next delivery.

"One incident I would like to narrate here. Sachin once got hit in Sharjah with the new ball and Wasim Akram was bowling. He gets hit on his helmet. It was a quick ball, probably bowled at 145ish. So, he didn’t expect it, and by the time he reacted, he got hit on his helmet.

"And he just walks towards the leg umpire and shakes his head. Nothing, he doesn’t do anything. He doesn’t even remove the helmet, just holds his visor and gets the helmet in place," Prasad said on The Grade Cricketer Podcast.

Prasad, whose famous send-off to Pakistan batsman Aamir Sohail still remains one of the most talked-about moments in the history of India-Pakistan cricket, pointed out that Tendulkar's frame of mind remained the same after clearing the rope off Akram's delivery.

Earlier this week, Prasad took the internet by storm as he featured in an advertisement for a credit card payment app. He was seen acing the role of a lead singer in his Boy Band 'VenkaBoys' along with his former teammates Javagal Srinath, Maninder Singh, and Saba Karim.

"He comes back and takes the strike and the second ball… it’s a new ball and Sachin is opening. Second ball again, Wasim bowls a bouncer. Same typical pace, same length, and it's coming at the height of his head. Perfectly targeted but Sachin hits it for a six. Again, no reactions from Sachin," Prasad further said.