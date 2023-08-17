US Masters T10 League 2023: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming details and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Some of the legendary former India cricketers are taking part in inaugural edition

The inaugural edition of the US Masters T10 League is set to be played from August 18 to 27. Six teams - California Knights, New York Warriors, Texas Chargers, New Jersey Legends, Morisville Unity and Atlanta Riders - are taking part to lay their hands on the trophy. A total of 26 T10 matches will be played across the next 10 days with top 4 teams making it to the playoffs. Each side will play a total of seven matches in the league stage.

Going by the squads of all six teams, most of retired players are featuring in this league including some Indians like Irfan Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Sreesanth, Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan among others. Even some of the top T20 players like Chris Gayle, Mohammad Hafeez and Corey Anderson among many others are taking part in the tournament. No doubt, the fans in the US will take a liking to this competition with veteran cricketers turning back the clock in the shortest format of the sport.

Schedule:

The first match of the tournament will be played between Atlanta Riders and Texas Chargers on August 18. All the matches are set to take place at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

Squads

Atlanta Riders: Lendla Simmons, Grant Elliott, Hammad Azam, Junaid Siddique, David Hussey, Dwayne Smith, Chaturanga de Silva, Nasir Hossain, Hamilton Masakadza, Farhad Reza, Robin Uthappa (C), S Sreesanth, Mohammad Irfan, Elias Sunny, Kamrul Islam, Amila Aponso

California Knights: Suresh Raina (C), Mohammad Kaif, Aaron Finch, Ricardo Powell, Jesal Karia, Jacques Kallis, Irfan Pathan, Denesh Ramdin, Anureet Singh, Pawan Suyal, Sudeep Tyagi, Ben Laughlin, Peter Siddle, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Rusty Theron.

New York Warriors: Murali Vijay, Misbah-ul-Haq, Cody Chetty, Chamara Kapugedera, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Jonathan Carter, Shahid Afridi (C), Johan Botha, Umaid Asif, Kamran Akmal, William Perkins, Munaf Patel, Sohail Khan, Abdur Rehman, Jerome Taylor, Dhammika Prasad

Texas Chargers: Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, Upul Tharanga, Noor Ali Zadran, Mohammad Hafeez (C), Isuru Udana, Thisara Perea, Jeevan Mendis, Ben Dunk, Phil Mustard, Praveen Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Siddharth Trivedi, Paul Adams, Fidel Edwards, Umar Gul

New Jersey Legends: Gautam Gambhir (C), Rajesh Bishnoi, Craig McCMillan, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Abie Morkel, Jesse Ryder, Christopher Barnwell, Naman Ojha, Tim Ambrose, RP Singh, Abhimanyu Mithun,Bipul Sharma, Liam Plunkett, Monty Panesar

Broadcast Details

US Masters T20 League 2023 will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Live Streaming Details

JioCinema will live stream the tournament.

