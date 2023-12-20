Ignored at IPL 2024 auction, veteran spinner becomes No.1 bowler in ICC T20 rankings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England's Adil Rashid became the No.1 T20 spinner in the world owing to good performance in ongoing series against West Indies

The auction dynamics which saw a Sameer Rizvi fetch INR 8.4 crore or a Wanindu Hasaranga get picked for just INR 1.5 crore were at display in full force at the Coca-Cola arena in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. Some extravagant amount of money was spent on a few players. While many deserved it, a few deals felt absurd but some of the players who went unsold raised eyebrows. Phil Salt, who has smashed two T20 centuries in the last three days, was the biggest one, another English player, Adil Rashid too didn't find takers.

Rashid, one of the best T20 spinners in the world, was with the Sunrisers Hyderabad last year but found no response from any of the 10 franchises. Apart from Wanindu Hasaranga and Mohammad Nabi who are spin all-rounders, no overseas spinner was looked at. Call it a coincidence or whatever, but the very next day, Rashid was crowned as the new No.1 bowler in T20s.

Rashid, who has taken seven wickets in the ongoing T20 series against the West Indies in four matches at an economy of less than 7, bore the fruit of exceptional performances in the Caribbean despite the matches being run-fests. Rashid picked one wicket for 35 runs, which was his most expensive spell of the series as the West Indies smashed 192 in just 15.3 overs. However, they failed to chase down 267 runs.

England smashed their highest T20 team total as Phil Salt smashed his second consecutive century while Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone hit quickfire fifties. The series is 2-2 level and either team will hope to seal it in the decider in Tarouba on December 21 (as per IST).

Among other big names who went unsold were Steve Smith, Akeal Hosein, Karun Nair and a couple of uncertain ones in Michael Bracewell and Josh Hazlewood.

