Two Team India players added to NADA's dope testing pool

Image Source : PTI File photo of BCCI headquarters.

Two leading Team India cricketers were added to the National Anti-Doping Agency's (NADA's) revised list of Registered Testing Pool (RTP) by the country's anti-doping watchdog, reported Times of India. The report further stated that the duo is a leading leg spinner and a wicket-keeper batsman and both are centrally contracted with the BCCI.

While the spinner is an integral part of India's limited-overs squad while the wicketkeeper represents the nation in the Test team as well. With the duo's inclusion, now the number of male cricketers registered with NADA for dope testing stands at three.

The report further added that both the unnamed players are not part of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) RTP and will be subject to testing by the NADA.

Back in September 2019, the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Lokesh Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja (men) and Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma were added to RTP among men and women's cricketers respectively. Among them, one of the men's cricketer is no longer part of NADA's RTP as he has moved to the ICC's RTP list. Also, during IPL 2020, only Rahul and Jadeja were in NADA's list with one name being taken off in the revised list.