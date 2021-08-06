Twitter restores verified blue badge on MS Dhoni's profile after removing it briefly

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni

After removing the blue verification badge, identified by the 'blue tick', American micro-blogging and social networking platform, Twitter on Friday restored it on former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni's account.

Twitter had removed the 'blue tick' from Dhoni's account earlier on Friday evening. Dhoni had last tweeted on January 8, 2021.

According to the ANI, Twitter cited that Dhoni's account has been inactive since February 2021 and as per the rules of the social media site, it may remove the verification badge if the account becomes inactive or is incomplete.

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB MS Dhoni Twitter account

Responding to ANI's email, a Twitter spokesperson said, "Thanks for your email. The verified badge of MS Dhoni's Twitter account has been restored. The referenced account has been inactive since February 2021."

"As explained in the Twitter verification policy, Twitter may automatically remove the blue verified badge and verified status if the account becomes inactive or is incomplete. Inactivity is based on logging in. To keep the account active, the account holder must make sure to log in at least every 6 months," the spokesperson added.

Dhoni had retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, but the former Indian skipper remains active as a cricketer. He was recently part of the Chennai Super Kings squad earlier this year in IPL 2021 which was suspended owing to rise in coronavirus cases in India. He is expected to return to action later in September when IPL 2021 resumes in the UAE.

As per the BCCI schedule released last month, Chennai Super Kings will begin the second leg of IPL 2021, against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19.