Titas Sadhu, Shafali-Smriti guide India women to record-breaking win against Australia in first T20I

India women's cricket team recorded a dominating win in the first T20I match against Australia at Navi Mumbai's Dr Dy Patil Sports Academy on Friday, January 5. An impressive all-round performance helped India to chase down a 142-run target with nine wickets.

The Women in Blue registered their biggest T20I win against Australia and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series at home. West Bengal's young pacer Titas Sadhi shone with four wickets and then fifties from openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma guided India women to a dominating win in just 17.4 overs.

Coming from an embarrassing 0-3 defeat in the ODI series, captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first today.

India Women Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Titas Sadhu

Australia Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

