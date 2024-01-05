Friday, January 05, 2024
     

Titas Sadhu, Shafali-Smriti guide India women to record-breaking win against Australia in first T20I

Young pacer from West Bengal Titas Sadhu bowled her best T20I spell by taking four wickets and then fifties from openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana proved enough to help India chase down 141 runs at Dr Dy Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: January 05, 2024 21:56 IST
India women vs Australia in 1st T20I
Image Source : GETTY India women vs Australia in 1st T20I in Navi Mumbai on January 5, 2024

India women's cricket team recorded a dominating win in the first T20I match against Australia at Navi Mumbai's Dr Dy Patil Sports Academy on Friday, January 5. An impressive all-round performance helped India to chase down a 142-run target with nine wickets.

The Women in Blue registered their biggest T20I win against Australia and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series at home. West Bengal's young pacer Titas Sadhi shone with four wickets and then fifties from openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma guided India women to a dominating win in just 17.4 overs.

Coming from an embarrassing 0-3 defeat in the ODI series, captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first today. 

India Women Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Titas Sadhu

Australia Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

More to follow...

