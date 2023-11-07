Throwback: When Sourav Ganguly nearly became the first batter ever to be timed out | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY AND AP Sourav Ganguly and Angelo Mathews

'Spirit of cricket' is once again back in discussion thanks to Shakib Al Hasan who appealed for a timed out dismissal against Angelo Mathews and the latter was adjudged out by the umpires. For the unversed, the incident happened during the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka game in the ongoing World Cup 2023 on Monday (November 6).

After the fall of Sadeera Samarawickrama's wicket, Mathews came out to bat and was ready to take strike within two minutes (according to playing conditions) before his helmet strap came off. By the time, he asked for a new helmet, Shakib appealed for timed out and the umpires had to oblige. While the Bangladesh skipper was asked multiple times if he wishes to withraw, Shakib refused and Mathews had to eventually be part of history as he became the first ever batter in international cricket history to be given timed out.

Ever since this incident has happened, a throwback video of Sourav Ganguly nearly being 'timed out' almost 17 years ago has gone viral. It was the Test match between India and South Africa in Cape Town when it took a massive six minutes for Ganguly to come out to bat. It was India's second innings and the team had lost two wickets for just six runs.

Sachin Tendulkar had to bat at four but he was off the field for quite some time when India were fielding. The fall of couple of quick wickets led to rules not allowing him to come out to bat. There was some miscommunication regarding the same and for the same reason, Ganguly wasn't ready to bat either. After it was communicated, the former India skipper got ready and took literally six minutes to come out. There was a lot of confusion in the middle until then as the then South Africa skipper was seen talking to umpires on multiple occasion.

Many felt that the batter coming in will be 'timed out' according to the rules (MCC law states the batter has to come out within three minutes of dismissal of previous batter). But nothing of that sorts happened with Smith not appealing at all and play resumed once Ganguly came out to bat. The video of the same has gone viral ever since Mathews has been given out.

Watch the video here:

As for the Test match, India lost it by five wickets with South Africa chasing down the 211-run target in the fourth innings.

Latest Cricket News