Team management asks Virat Kohli to file complaint with hotel, Kohli responds

Virat Kohli re shared video of his privacy breach in hotel room in Australia

Indian batter Virat Kohli was left fuming after a person filmed a video of Kohli's hotel room in Australia and shared it on Social media. The Indian star batter then re-shared the video and expressed disappointment over the invasion of his privacy. Several notable personalities were also surprised and disappointed by the incident. Now, it has come to the fore that the Indian team management asked Virat Kohli if he wanted to file an official complaint with the hotel.

"The team management asked Virat if he wanted to file an official complaint with the hotel. However, he did not want to. So from his point of view, the issue won’t be pursued further," A report in Indian Express quoted a team source as saying.

Fans, who were later identified to be associated with the Crown resorts had filmed the video and shared it on social media. Following Virat Kohli's post, the hotel fired the persons for their actions and issued an apology. "We are incredibly disappointed this incident has occurred. We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident. The Crown took immediate steps to rectify the issue, including launching an investigation, standing down the individuals involved and removing them from the Crown account," the hotel stated.

Virat Kohli had earlier re-shared the video on his Instagram handle. Watch the post here

Team India has now reached Adelaide to play their fourth match of the Super 12. The Indian cricket team has won two matches and have lost one match in the tournament so far. The Indian team is on the second spot in the points table behind South Africa. India's next play against Bangladesh is on November 2 in Adelaide.

