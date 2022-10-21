T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe march into Super 12 for first time after beating Scotland by 5 wickets

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ZIM beat SCO by 5 wickets

T20 World Cup 2022: The Zimbabwe Cricket team has stormed into the Super 12 stage after beating the Scotland side in the round 1 stage in T20 World Cup. The Zimbabwe side got the better of Scotland by 5 wickets in the final game of round 1 stage to book a berth in Super 12 for the first time. They have finished on the top spot and have now entered in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage along with Netherlands. Notably, this is the first time that Zimbabwe has reached the second stage of the T20 World Cup.

The Zimbabwe side was asked to bowl first at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The Scottish side managed to give a target of 133 to the Craig Ervine side. For Scotland, opener Munsey top scored with 54 runs off 51 balls, while MacLeod managed to get 25 off 26 balls. For Zimbabwe, Richard Ngarava and Tendai Chatara scalped two wickets each.

Coming out to chase, Zimbabwe could not get off to a good start as Scotland scalped two wickets in two overs. Scotland kept their shoulders ahead after getting Sean Williams in the 8th over. However, the duo of Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza steadied the ship and stitched a partnership of 62 runs. However, with some late strikes, Scotland hinted at a twist in the tail before Zimbabwe held on their nerves and wrapped the contest in the 19th over.

For his all-around show, Sikandar Raza was adjudged as the Player of the match. Zimbabwe have now made it into the Group 2 of the Super 12. From Zimbabwe's first-round group, Ireland earlier made it to the Super 12 after stunning West Indies in the morning game. Ireland is in Group 1 as they finished behind Zimbabwe in the second spot. Along with Zimbabwe, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and Netherlands are in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage.

