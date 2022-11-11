T20 World Cup 2022: Let's look at Player of Tournament nominees and their performances so far

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, TWITTER Nomiinees

From India's Virat Kohli to Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, ICC has revealed the list of nine nominees for the Player of the tournament at The T20 World Cup in Australia.

While Players from England dominate the shortlist, with three nominees, two players have made the cut from the arch-rivals India and Pakistan both.

The winner will be decided on the basis of highest number of votes received.

Let's look at the shortlist and the performances of nine exceptional nominees:

Virat Kohli (India)

Virat Kohli has smashed four half-centuries in the six matches that he played and has smashed 296 runs at an average of 98.66. He is the highest run-scorer in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav (India)

Surya has played some brilliant knocks for India in the mega event. He has scored 239 runs in six matches including three half-centuries. And had a sensational strike rate of 189.68. Yadav truly announced his arrival on the big stage, while also becoming the No.1 batter in the T20I Player Rankings.

Shadab has been an impactful crucial wicket-taker and a brilliant power-hitter in the middle order. He has scalped 10 wickets in six matches, with best figures of 3/22 and an economy of 6.59.

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)

Making a comeback after injury, Shaheen powered Pakistan to crucial wins with his exceptional bowling. In the six matches played, Shaheen has picked 10 wickets at an average of 14.2 with an economy of 6.17.

Sam Curran (England)

Curran has been lethal with his death over bowling so far. In the five matches played, he has taken 10 wickets at 13.60 and an economy of 7.28, including a five-wicket haul against Afghanistan.

Skipper Buttler not only led England from the front in the mega event but he has also guided his team to the final. In the 2022 World Cup, Buttler smashed 199 runs in five matches with two half-centuries at a strike rate of 143.16. He has also eight dismissals from behind the stumps.

Hales is the leading run-scorer with 211 runs in five matches including two centuries and a strike rate of 148.59. Hales scored an unbeaten 86 in the semifinals and guided his team to victory.

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

Raza smashed 219 runs in eight matches, with one half-century to his name. He has scalped 10 wickets in the tournament with figures of 3/25.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Hasaranga who is the current highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 15 wickets in eight matches, is another nominee for the award. His wickets came at an average of 13.26 and an economy of 6.41, with best figures of 3/8.

