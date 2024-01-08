SYT vs PRS pitch report: How will surface at Sydney Showground Stadium play in BBL clash?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sydney Thunder

The 30th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) season is set to take place between Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers. The season is in its second half already and the race for the playoffs is heating up. While the Scorchers are sitting pretty at the third place with nine points from six matches, the Thunder are in a must-win situation with only three points to show for their efforts in six outings. The match is scheduled to take place at the Sydney Showground Stadium, the venue that has hosted only one match this season, between the Thunder and Sixers which ended in no result.

Sydney Showground Stadium Pitch Report

Sydney Thunder posted 151 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the last game that was played at this venue. In response, the Sixers reached 34/1 in four overs before rain intervened and play never resumed. The pitch on offer was a tad two-paced and bowlers with variations in pace were successful. It remains to be seen, if the surface will be decent for batters this time around.

Last season, the venue hosted five matches and apart from Brisbane Heat who smashed 203 runs, no other team could cross the 140-run mark batting first. Perhaps, Sydney Thunder registered the lowest total in BBL history getting bowled out for just 15 runs while chasing 140 runs.

Sydney Showground Stadium - T20 Numbers game (Last 6 matches)

Matches played - 6

Matches won batting first - 2

Matches won batting second - 3

No Result - 1

Average first innings score - 143

Highest total batting first - 203/5 by Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder

Highest total chased - 134/3 by Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder

Squads

Sydney Thunder Squad: Cameron Bancroft(w), Alex Hales, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green(c), Gurinder Sandhu, Liam Hatcher, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Doddrell, Toby Gray, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Konstas, William Salzmann, Jason Sangha

Perth Scorchers Squad: Zak Crawley, Sam Whiteman, Aaron Hardie(c), Josh Inglis(w), Laurie Evans, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Stephen Eskinazi, Nick Hobson, Hamish McKenzie