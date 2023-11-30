Suryakumar Yadav to lead in T20Is, KL Rahul in charge of ODIs as BCCI announces squads for South Africa tour

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X Indian cricket team.

The All India Senior Men Selection Committee has announced India's ODI and T20I squad for their forthcoming tour of South Africa. The announcement confirms that the selection committee is keen on continuing with Suryakumar Yadav as captain in T20Is for now as he has been named the skipper for the T20I leg of the tour (and Tests). On the other hand, KL Rahul has been asked to lead the ODI team on the tour.

Meanwhile, former skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had requested for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour and have been granted the same. Both veteran players will feature in the two-match Test series after the completion of the T20I and ODI series.

Notably, Mohammed Shami, who finished the ODI World Cup 2023 as the leading wicket-taker is currently undergoing medical treatment and his participation in the Test series is a subject to fitness. The announcement marks the international return of players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajat Patidar, and Sanju Samson among others.

Tamil Nadu's Sai Sudharsan has received his maiden India call-up and will represent the side during the ODI series. Sudharsan has been rewarded for his consistently brilliant outings across several domestic competitions.

The Men in Blue are slated to play three T20Is and as many ODIs during their tour. The ODI series will be followed by a two-match Test series which is a part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle 2023-25.

India's T20I squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India's ODI squad:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C, WK), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

India's tour of South Africa 2023-24:

Date Match Venue December 10 1st T20I Kingsmead, Durban December 12 2nd T20I St George's Park, Gqeberha December 14 3rd T20I New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg December 17 1st ODI New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg December 19 2nd ODI St George's Park, Gqeberha December 21 3rd ODI Boland Park, Paarl December 26-30 1st Test SuperSport Park, Centurion January 3-7, 2024 2nd Test Newlands, Cape Town

