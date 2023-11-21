Suryakumar Yadav in, Sanju Samson out: Complete list of changes in India's T20 squad for Australia series

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/GETTY Suryakumar Yadav will captain the Indian T20 team for the Australia series while Sanju Samson continues to be sidelined

A day after the disappointing loss in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final, the BCCI announced the Team India squad for the five-match T20 series against Australia. Most of the World Cup squad has been rested except a few including Suryakumar Yadav, who is set to lead the T20 side for the first time. Ishan Kishan and Prasidh Krishna, who replaced Hardik Pandya in the squad will join Surya being the only three members from the World Cup squad while the rest of the players are picked from the team that went to Ireland in August. Shreyas Iyer is there too, but he will miss the first three games and be available for the final two matches

Yuzvendra Chahal continued to be the notable absentee from the white-ball squads as after missing the World Cup, it seems like selectors are over the veteran leggie for now. There are a few changes from the squad that played against Ireland. Here's a look at the full list of changes from that squad since all the players were available for selection, which wasn't the case with the Asian Games squad as the multi-sport event coincided with the World Cup.

IN

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are the notable inclusions with Axar Patel returning to the squad after missing the World Cup owing to a side strain. Axar sustained an injury during the Asia Cup game against Bangladesh and couldn't recover in time for the World Cup and was replaced by Ashwin. Axar made a comeback in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and will be raring to go in the five T20Is against Australia. On the other hand, Ishan Kishan played just two matches in the World Cup when Shubman Gill was fighting a bout with dengue. Shreyas Iyer too is an interesting inclusion in the T20 side as well, albeit for just two games, probably given the intent he showed in the middle overs.

OUT

Jasprit Bumrah, who led the team in the Ireland series has been rested for this assignment with Sanju Samson facing the axe, not for the first time. Samson, who missed out on selection in the World Cup squad, continued to be sidelined owing to his inconsistency. Shahbaz Ahmad is yet another player, who has been left out. Since Axar has returned, Shahbaz was always going to be in danger of losing out on a place as they both offer the same skillset.

India squad for Australia T20 series: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer (in last two matches)

Latest Cricket News