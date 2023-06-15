Surrey create history, chase down 501 to beat Kent and repeat 78-year-old feat

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Foakes and Sibley scored centuries in a mammoth chase

Cricket is a game of uncertainty and it was once again proved on June 14 (Wednesday) when Surrey stunningly chased down 501 runs against Kent with five wickets in hand. This is only the second time in the County Championship history that a target of above 500 has been chased down by a team. Overall, it turned out to be the joint 8th highest successful run-chase in the history of first-class cricket.

As far as the match is concerned, Surrey gunned down the improbable target in 146.1 overs with Dom Sibley, Ben Foakes and Jamie Smith smashing contrasting centuries. Sibley, opening the innings, scored probably the slowest ever century in history in terms of minutes while Foakes reached three figures off 198 deliveries. Interestingly, Jamie Smith smashed 114 runs off just 77 balls earlier in the chase.

However, the duo of Sibley and Foakes provided the real impetus to the chase adding 207 runs for the fourth wicket and taking close to the mammoth target. It was actually a walk in the park in the end for Surrey with the batters looking increasingly comfortable in the middle on the final day. Sibley batted exceptionally well to see through his side in the chase remaining unbeaten on 140 off a mammoth 415 balls with 17 fours to his name.

Earlier in the match, Kent scored 301 runs in the first innings and then they managed to bundle out Surrey for only 145 runs gaining a crucial 156-run lead. In their second essay, Kent made an even better effort with the bat mustering 344 runs to set to huge 501-run target for Kent. But little did they know that Surrey will create history chasing down the total rather comprehensively.

As far as the records are concerned, the highest successful chase in the history of first-class cricket is 536 by West Zone against South Africa back in February 2010. Yusuf Pathan was the hero with the bat smashing 210 runs off 190 balls with 19 fours and 10 sixes to his name.

