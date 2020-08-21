Suresh Raina: India would have won World Cup 2019 if Ambati Rayudu was part of the squad

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ambati Rayudu

Veteran Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, who recently announced his international retirement, opines that India would have won the 2019 World Cup in England last year had Ambati Rayud been part of the squad and batted at No.4 for the team.

In conversation with Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz, Raina talked about the No.4 issue that had troubled India during the World Cup tournament.

Rayudu was India's first choice for the role having given a lengthy run that stretched from the Asia Cup in September 2018 to March 2019 in the home ODI series in Australia. However, when the squad was announced for the tournament, the selectors picked Vijay Shankar and dropped Rayudu which led to the latter calling his retirement.

Raina also praised his CSK teammate for his effort leading up to the World Cup tournament while oping that Rayudu should have been the team's No.4 option.

“I wanted Rayudu to be India’s number four because he was working very hard, he played almost one and half years,” Raina said. “He performed really well and he wasn’t there.

