Image Source : IPLT20.COM SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score IPL 2020: RCB, SRH look to make winning start

SRH vs RCB Live Score IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of SRH vs RCB live IPL match from Dubai International Stadium. After two nail-biting contests, SunRisers Hyderabad will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the third match of IPL 2020. Virat Kohli's Bangalore will look to overcome the ghosts of the previous season, where they finished last on the points table. While David Warner's SRH will look to rectify their issue of choosing four best overseas players as they have several in their ranks. RCB skipper Kohli will play competitive cricket after a very long time due to coronavirus pandemic. Last time, Kohli represented his team in a competitive game was during the New Zealand tour earlier this year. While Warner and Bairstow of SRH have got enough game time during recently concluded Australia tour of England. It is going to be a cracker of a contest with two sides led by superstars of the game. Here you can follow all the live cricket score and updates of SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 match. (Live Scorecard) (When and Where to Watch SRH vs RCB)

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score IPL 2020: The toss will take place at 19:00 PM

18.01 IST: It seems like SRH are the favourite opponents of Virat Kohli.

17:55 IST: Name a better duo than Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers! The RCB duo is all set to rock the big stage once again.

17.50 IST: Hello and welcome to our coverage of SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live cricket match.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage