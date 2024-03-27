Wednesday, March 27, 2024
     
  5. SRH vs MI: Sunrisers Hyderabad emerge victorious in run fest against Mumbai Indians

SRH vs MI: Sunrisers Hyderabad emerge victorious in run fest against Mumbai Indians

Heinrich Klaasen continued his red-hot form by smashing 80* off just 34 balls as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 277/3, the highest-ever IPL total, against Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 27, 2024 23:20 IST
SRH vs MI
Image Source : IPL/BCCI SRH players against Mumbai Indians on March 27, 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded a 31-run win against Mumbai Indians to record their first win of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Wednesday, March 27.

Heinrich Klaasen's 80* off just 34 balls and quickfire fifties from Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head boosted SRH to a record-breaking IPL total of 277/3 balls and then Mumbai Indians replied by smashing 246/5 to produce the highest match aggregate of 523 in tournament history.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Travis Head (substituted by Umran Malik), Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka (substituted by Romario Shepherd).

More to follow...

