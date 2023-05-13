Saturday, May 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. SRH vs LSG: Pooran, Mankad, and Stoinis power Lucknow to thumping win over Hyderabad

SRH vs LSG: Pooran, Mankad, and Stoinis power Lucknow to thumping win over Hyderabad

SRH vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants returned to winning ways as they won their 6th game in 12 outings in IPL 2023. LSG defeated SRH by 7 wickets.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Published on: May 13, 2023 19:34 IST
Mankad and Stoinis
Image Source : AP Mankad and Stoinis

SRH vs LSG: Nicholas Pooran, Prerak Mankad and Marcus Stoinis guided Lucknow Super Giants to a thumping win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 58th match of IPL 2023. Chasing a target of 183 in their 12th match of the season, LSG returned to the winning ways as they clinched the contest with 7 wickets in hand and 4 balls to spare.

The second innings were mostly controlled by the Sunrisers as they took crucial wickets and kept the Super Giants batters under check. The required rate swelled above 13 by the end of 13 overs but the 15th over from Abhishek Sharma proved to be the deciding over where Stoinis and Pooran smoked 31 runs. That pushed SRH on the back foot and even though Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan tried bringing their team back, the game was closed with relative ease.

More to follow...

 

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News

X