South Africa name new interim head coach for three Tests vs Australia

SA will tour Australia for a 3-match Test series.

Malibongwe Maketa is set to replace Mark Boucher on an interim basis for a 3-Test tour of Australia starting in December.

Mark Boucher will step down as head coach after the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

The 42-year-old Maketa is currently the South Africa “A” team coach and head of the national academy and has been part of the senior team's coaching group before. He was an assistant coach with the Proteas from 2017-19.

His appointment is only for the tests in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney in December and January.

Cricket South Africa, in all probability, is expected to appoint a new head coach early in 2023.

