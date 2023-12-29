South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad takes a jibe at Harsha Bhogle following India's rout in Centurion

Follow us on Image Source : CSA AND GETTY IMAGES Harsha Bhogle (left) and Shukri Conrad (right).

South Africa's red-ball head coach Shukri Conrad took a dig at renowned Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle following India's humiliating loss at the hands of South Africa in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion on Thursday (December 28).

While addressing the reporters during the post-match press conference, Conrad name-dropped Harsha and responded to almost a three-year-old comment made by Harsha regarding the pool of cricketing talent in South Africa.

"I think it was Harsha Bhogle who asked if South Africa is producing players at all. Now we have shown we do. This is not to undermine others but for far too long, as a group, we are so humble to talk up other players that we don't give credit to our own players," Conrad was quoted as saying by PTI.

For the unversed, Harsha had commented on South Africa's pool of players before the inclusion of two new teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in January 2021. "With South Africa declining as a talent pool, not many options in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, only so many choices in New Zealand and a host of West Indies players released, the pool of overseas players is getting smaller ahead of a ten team IPL," Harsha had tweeted.

Conrad heaped praise on debutants Nandre Burger and David Bedingham for the way they stepped up to the challenge and impressed with their performances against the Rohit Sharma-led side at the SuperSoprt Park in Centurion.

"Nandre (Burger) is massive and (David) Bedingham too. It's time we start drooling over our players.

"A bit like our debutants and a bit like Dean, they have been phenomenal. Yes, we have to do some tinkering and put succession plans in place and when we had debuts to certain guys, we make sure all elements are in their favour," he added.

The 56-year-old South African coach also lauded former Test skipper Dean Elgar for her heroic 185-run knock that led the foundation of South Africa's mammoth first innings lead.

"Maybe retirement decision was everything about the way he played. Dean’s (Elgar) record, second to Graeme (Smith) among opening batters. Something we want to start highlighting. The team first is obvious," he concluded.

