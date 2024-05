South Africa announce squad for multi-format tour of India, Chloe Tryon, Lara Goodall among absentees

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Chloe Tryon of and Laura Wolvaardt

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday named South Africa's ODI and Test squads for the multi-format series against India. The Proteas women will tour India for an all-format series in June and July as preparations for the T20 World Cup ramp up.

Opening batter Laura Wolvaardt will be leading the Proteas side which sees several absentees. Chloe Tryon, Lara Goodall and Ayanda Hlubi are not part of any of the two squads (ODI and Test) announced by CSA for the series. The trio miss out due to injuries.

Tryon was part of South Africa's T20I squad for the series against Sri Lanka and was also with the team during their previous one-off Test against Australia in February. CSA has not named the squad for the T20Is, which is expected to come a little later.

The squad features four uncapped players Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Eliz-Mari Marx (uncapped in Tests) and Nondumiso Shangase (uncapped in Tests).

Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named India's squad for all three formats on Thursday. Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar have been named in all three squads with their participation in the series subject to fitness.

Top-order batter Priya Punia has also made a return to the ODI setup. She last represented the Women in Blue in the 50-over format in July last year.

South Africa’s ODI squad for three-match ODI series: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marz, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker.

South Africa’s Test squad for one-off Test: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marz, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker.

India’s ODI squad for the three-match ODI series: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues *, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetri (WK), Dayalan Hemlatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar *, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia.

India’s Test squad for one-off Test: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues *, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetri (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar *, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Priya Punia.

India’s squad for the three-match T20I series: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Uma Chetri (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues *, Sajana Sajeevan, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Asha Sobhana, Pooja Vastrakar *, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy.

Standby: Saika Ishaque.

South Africa Women Tour of India 2024 Fixtures

1st ODI - June 16, 2024 - Sunday, 1:30 PM, Bengaluru

2nd ODI - June 19, 2024 - Wednesday, 1:30 PM, Bengaluru

3rd ODI - June 23, 2024 - Sunday, 1:30 PM, Bengaluru

One-off Test - June 28, 2024 - July 1, 2024 - Friday to Monday, 9:30 AM, Chennai

1st T20I - July 5, 2024 - Friday, 7:00 PM, Chennai

2nd T20I - July 7, 2024 - Sunday, 7:00 PM, Chennai

3rd T20I - July 9, 2024 - Tuesday, 7:00 PM, Chennai